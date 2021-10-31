UrduPoint.com

Fatima Bin Mubarak Honours Former UN Women Executive Director

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Sun 31st October 2021 | 03:30 PM

Fatima bin Mubarak honours former UN Women Executive Director

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has honoured Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, in recognition of her pioneering role and tireless efforts in supporting and empowering women during her tenure as Executive Director of UN Women.

Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, on behalf of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak 'Mother of the Nation', honoured Mrs. Phumzile Mlambo.

Speaking on the occasion, Noura Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, said that this noble gesture by Her Highness Sheikha Fatima stems from her appreciation for all efforts aimed at promoting women's rights and empowerment, building their capabilities and developing their skills in across various fields and sectors.

For her part, Mlambo-Ngcuka extended her thanks and gratitude to Sheikha Fatima for this honourable gesture, noting that Her Highness represents a global symbol in the field of women empowerment in the political, economic, social, military and other vital fields. She said that thanks to Sheikha Fatima’s effective efforts Emirati women have achieved pioneering successes and accomplishments, pointing out that Her Highness' endeavours extended to improve the status of women at the Arab, regional and international levels.

As part of Mlambo-Ngcuka's tenure as Executive Director of UN Women, with the support of the UAE and under the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, UN Women opened a Liaison Office for Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) in Abu Dhabi in October 2016 at the headquarters of the General Women's Union.

Her tireless efforts contributed to the success of many of the UAE’s initiatives concerned with women in many sectors and fields, including the peace and security sectors, which resulted in the launch of the "Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women, Peace and Security Initiative", the landmark training programme builds women’s capacity in the military and peacekeeping sectors and is hosted by the Khawla bint Al Azwar Military school in Abu Dhabi. The programme managed to train more than 300 women from various Arab, Asian and African countries by the UAE Armed Forces.

The programme - to build the capacity of women in the military and peacekeeping in the Arab region - followed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Defence, the General Women’s Union and the UN Women in 2018, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Among the signatories at the ceremony, which was held at the UAE Mission to the United Nations in New York, were Major General Abdulla Al Hashmi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services at the Ministry of Defence; Noura Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the General Women’s Union; and Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Under-Secretary-General and Executive Director of UN Women.

Mlambo-Ngcuka's also supported the launch of the UAE's National Action Plan on women, peace and security, which was launched in March 2021, aimed at implementing the UN Security Council Resolution 1325. It is the first National Action Plan developed in a GCC country aimed to empower and support women globally by promoting the UN Security Council Resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations UAE Abu Dhabi New York March October Women 2016 2018 Family All From Asia Arab

Recent Stories

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#0 ..

DCT Abu Dhabi launches &#039;Art Hub exhibition&#039; at Khalifa Park Library

2 minutes ago
 King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their co ..

King and Queen of Netherland to celebrate their country’ national day at Expo ..

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibi ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 27 Afghanistan Vs. Namibia, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart r ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Lesotho&#039;s counterpart review cooperation

4 hours ago
 UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

UAE Press: COP26, the future starts now

5 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 246.45 million

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.