Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative Announces 'Strategic Expansion To 50 Countries By 2050'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2023) The Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), during the World Government Summit 2023, has announced its Strategic Plan 2050 and launched its official report on the sustainable aid model through social enterprise.

After 13 years since the pilot project in Afghanistan, FBMI has announced its strategic expansion plans to expand and implement the sustainable model in 50 countries worldwide by the year 2050, with UAE being among the first countries in 2023.

Commenting on the ambitious plans, Maywand Jabarkhyl, CEO at FBMI, said, “With our experience and knowledge gained over the past decade in the challenging terrain in Afghanistan, we are optimistic to take this knowledge and implement it elsewhere in other countries.

Preserving the local heritage and culture would be key in achieving this, as well as providing them with opportunities to a sustainable income through our social enterprise approach”.

To date, FBMI has achieved significant success in helping the people of Afghanistan to help themselves, estimating that the socio-economic impact has had a ripple effect that has benefited over 1,000,000 underprivileged Afghans. FBMI has facilitated education to more than 20,000 children, treated over 300,000 patients for illness and prenatal care, and delivered over 500,000 polio vaccinations since 2020.

Additionally, FBMI is launching its official report at the World Government Summit, titled "How Governments Can Create a More Sustainable Approach to Humanitarian Aid Through Social Enterprise".