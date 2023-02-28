UrduPoint.com

Fatima Bint Mubarak, A Global Icon In Promoting Female Empowerment And Gender Equality: Queen Of Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Fatima bint Mubarak, a global icon in promoting female empowerment and gender equality: Queen of Malaysia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 28th February, 2023 (WAM) – Queen Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Malaysia visited the headquarters of the General Women's Union (GWU) in Abu Dhabi during the ongoing Malaysian delegation's working visit to the UAE. The Queen and the GWU discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination between the UAE and Malaysia in supporting and empowering women, which can lead to further achievements by women in all sectors.

Queen Azizah praised the generosity of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak in supporting women not only in the UAE but also globally, making her a symbol of promoting female empowerment and gender equality. She also commended the GWU for its active role in empowering Emirati women and expressed her desire to enhance cooperation with the UAE in all areas related to women.

During the visit, Queen Azizah reviewed the progress made through the Fatima bint Mubarak Initiative for Women, Peace and Security.

The first cohort was launched in January 2019, with 134 Arab women from seven countries participating. The initiative's success led to the UAE and UN Women expanding the scope of participation, with the second cohort training 223 women from 11 African, Asian, and Arab countries in January 2020. The third batch included 159 participating cadets from 15 Arab and African countries.

The visit also included talks on various global issues related to women. Queen Azizah was received by Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the GWU, and Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, who expressed their pride in the strong relations between the two countries and their leadership's support for female empowerment.

