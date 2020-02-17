UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy’s International Show Jumping Cup Kicks Off Thursday

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 05:00 PM

Fatima bint Mubarak Academy’s International Show Jumping Cup kicks off Thursday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, FBMA, has announced its seventh edition of the International Show Jumping Cup will commence on Thursday, 20th February.

The annual cup, which aims to establish Abu Dhabi as a global leader in sports, is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, and under the guidance of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy and the President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain ladies clubs.

The three-day event will take place at Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi, and is expected to welcome 120 riders from 26 countries.

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup will be open to the public from 10:00 to 20:00. It aims to empower women and drive engagement in various sports activities, including equestrian activities.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said, "We are delighted to be hosting the seventh FBMA International Show Jumping Cup and we look forward to welcoming talents from all over the world, along with engaging community members in a family-friendly event that supports women empowerment."

Related Topics

World Sports Abu Dhabi Cuban Peso February Women Family Event All From

Recent Stories

Rashid bin Humaid praises support of UAE’s leade ..

36 seconds ago

Advanced education a national priority, says Ajman ..

50 seconds ago

Government must protect vulnerable groups in Sindh

3 minutes ago

UK Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi visits Cent ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan has been part of 46 UN Peacekeeping missi ..

15 minutes ago

IGP inaugurates new office of traffic sector New A ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.