Fatima bint Mubarak Academy’s International Show Jumping Cup kicks off Thursday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) The Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, FBMA, has announced its seventh edition of the International Show Jumping Cup will commence on Thursday, 20th February.

The annual cup, which aims to establish Abu Dhabi as a global leader in sports, is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, and under the guidance of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy and the President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain ladies clubs.

The three-day event will take place at Al Forsan International Sports Resort in Abu Dhabi, and is expected to welcome 120 riders from 26 countries.

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup will be open to the public from 10:00 to 20:00. It aims to empower women and drive engagement in various sports activities, including equestrian activities.

Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, said, "We are delighted to be hosting the seventh FBMA International Show Jumping Cup and we look forward to welcoming talents from all over the world, along with engaging community members in a family-friendly event that supports women empowerment."