Fatima bint Mubarak commends success of 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Community Intelligence'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), acknowledged the continued success of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Programme for Excellence and Community Intelligence.

According to H.H. Sheikha Fatima, the seventh edition of the event successfully achieved its objectives of supporting communities, giving innovative projects a platform, and honouring notable individuals whose skills and contributions have influenced the nation.

The initiative, one of the Family Development Foundation's flagship programmes, embodies the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, by championing innovative community projects that promote sustainable development. Additionally, the forum addressed critical challenges and presented innovative solutions tailored to the evolving requirements of society by leveraging community intelligence.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima further emphasised the importance of the programme in equipping individuals with essential skills, empowering them across various sectors, and nurturing a culture of innovation and technological adoption to take the lead across local and regional arenas.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak also lauded H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, for his steadfast support of community initiatives and his pioneering actions to promote innovation.

Expressing pride in his Honorary Award recognition, H.H. Sheikha Fatima stated, "His Highness' vision and commitment to community innovation, especially through effective leadership and community intelligence, serve as a true source of inspiration for all citizens. His innovative solutions have profoundly impacted community development, enhancing well-being, stimulating creativity, and improving quality of life."

She went on to emphasise how his contributions will continue to propel advancement in a variety of fields, fostering sustainable and meaningful change.

The UAE's position as a developed nation is a testament to the wise leadership's commitment to encouraging innovation among future generations, and she expressed delight in the programme's notable achievements that further propelled this vision. H.H. Sheikha Fatima also praised the organisers and relevant teams for upholding the purpose of this noble initiative, which aimed to drive individual and community growth, support sustainable development, enhance quality of life, and elevate community services.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulated the seventh edition winners across all categories and fields, and urged them to push themselves further to fulfil their aspirations in service of their societies and the nation. She underlined these current accomplishments as tangible proof of their steadfast commitment to empowering societies, creating a culture of excellence and innovation within communities, and promoting sustainable development within the country.