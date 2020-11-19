UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatima Bint Mubarak Congratulates Ahad Bint Abdullah On Omani National Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 04:15 PM

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Ahad bint Abdullah on Omani National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the "Mother of the UAE," has sent a congratulatory message to Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, wife of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, on the occasion of the 50th National Day of Oman.

In her message, Sheikha Fatima wished Ahad bint Abdullah and Sultan Haitham health and wellness, and expressed her happiness at celebrating Oman’s National Day.

Sheikha Fatima said that the advancements of Oman’s social and economic sectors and the country's outstanding achievements and gains are thanks to the giving, generosity and attention of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed, adding that Oman’s development will only see further development under the leadership of Sultan Haitham.

Related Topics

UAE Oman Wife Women Family

Recent Stories

EU Carbon Tax Could Cost Russian Steele Industry S ..

2 minutes ago

MCR imposes Rs 11.6 mln fine on violation of build ..

2 minutes ago

Rs 3.7 bln spent on 456 schemes in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

EU Foreign Ministers to Discuss Transatlantic Part ..

2 minutes ago

ANF arrests three drug peddlers in faisalabad

15 minutes ago

Oxford Covid vaccine safe for older adults: result ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.