Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Ahad bint Abdullah on Omani National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the "Mother of the UAE," has sent a congratulatory message to Sayyida Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidiyah, wife of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, on the occasion of the 50th National Day of Oman.

In her message, Sheikha Fatima wished Ahad bint Abdullah and Sultan Haitham health and wellness, and expressed her happiness at celebrating Oman’s National Day.

Sheikha Fatima said that the advancements of Oman’s social and economic sectors and the country's outstanding achievements and gains are thanks to the giving, generosity and attention of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed, adding that Oman’s development will only see further development under the leadership of Sultan Haitham.