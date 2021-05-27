UrduPoint.com
Fatima Bint Mubarak Congratulates Jordanian Queen On Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) has sent a message of congratulations to Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, wife of King Abdullah II of Jordan, on the occasion of the Independence Day of her country.

In her message, Sheikha Fatima wished Queen Rania all the best and extended health, and said, "It is a pleasure to express how proud I am of the strong fraternal relations that the UAE and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan share, which are founded on fraternal and friendship bonds.

I hope that these ties develop further and grow stronger with the support of the wise leaderships of the two countries."

"On this special day, we would like to commend Jordan's achievements in all domains in the light of the wise leadership and forward-looking vision of His Majesty King Abdullah II, which meet the aspirations and ambitions of the Jordanian people of more progress and prosperity. We pray to Allah Almighty to protect Jordan's leadership, government and people," she added.

