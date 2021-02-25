Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates Sharifa Sulaiman Al Jasem on Kuwait’s National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent a message congratulating H.H. Sheikha Sharifa Sulaiman Al Jasem, wife of H.H. Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of Kuwait’s National Day and Liberation Day.

She extended her kindest wishes to Sheikha Sharifa and Sheikh Nawaf and wished them health and wellness while commending the distinguished ties between the two countries, which are based on solid foundations of fraternity and friendship instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, noting that their cooperation is being strengthened by the efforts of their leaderships.

"The relations between the UAE and Kuwait are witnessing significant overall development, and the two countries aim to diversify the scope of their cooperation, presenting a distinguished example to follow," Sheikha Fatima said.

"This blessed occasion crowns the journey of Kuwait over decades of achievements, challenges, events and accomplishments, as it progresses towards comprehensive development and achieving its desired goals in all sectors, to meet the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people. We extend our wishes to Kuwait and its people for further development and prosperity, under the leadership of Sheikh Nawaf," she added.