ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has congratulated the UAE leadership and people as well as the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima extended her sincere congratulations on this occasion, saying that "It's a great occasion to celebrate the birth the best of mankind - the last of all the messengers - peace be upon him. May Allah Almighty return it to our dear homeland with goodness and pride, and to all Muslim countries with happiness and blessings, and to the peoples of the world with security, safety and prosperity."