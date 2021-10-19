UrduPoint.com

Fatima Bint Mubarak Congratulates UAE Leaders, Islamic And Arab Nations On Prophet's Birthday

Umer Jamshaid 15 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 01:00 PM

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leaders, Islamic and Arab nations on Prophet&#039;s birthday

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has congratulated the UAE leadership and people as well as the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the Prophet Muhammad's birthday.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima extended her sincere congratulations on this occasion, saying that "It's a great occasion to celebrate the birth the best of mankind - the last of all the messengers - peace be upon him. May Allah Almighty return it to our dear homeland with goodness and pride, and to all Muslim countries with happiness and blessings, and to the peoples of the world with security, safety and prosperity."

Related Topics

World UAE May Women Muslim Family All Best Arab

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Korea&#039;s support for UAE&#039;s hosting of &#039;CO ..

1 hour ago
 DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumpt ..

DoE highlights its &#039;Energy and Water Consumption Heat Map Dashboard&#039; a ..

3 hours ago
 MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GIT ..

MoHAP showcases its latest digital services at GITEX Technology Week 2021

3 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

Local Press: UAE helps curb food shortage globally

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.09 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 241.09 million

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 October 2021

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.