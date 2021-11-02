UrduPoint.com

Fatima Bint Mubarak Congratulates UAE Leadership, People On Flag Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 05:45 PM

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates UAE leadership, people on Flag Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and the "Mother of the Nation", congratulated the UAE leadership and people on the occasion of the UAE Flag Day, which is observed on 3rd November and coincides with the anniversary of the accession of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan to power.

Marking the occasion, H.H. Sheikha Fatima said, "As the UAE celebrates the Flag Day, we proudly recall the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who dedicated his life and made all efforts to keep the UAE's flag flying high, leaving an inspiring legacy etched in the mind of the UAE people, coupled with noble values and our national identity.

On this day, we celebrate a special occasion, through which we highlight the principles of unity, solidarity and belonging to our beloved homeland, taking pride in our cultural heritage, our tolerance, and our keenness to adopt an approach of cooperation and joint action to achieve progress in all fields."

