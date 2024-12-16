Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wife of Bahrain’s King on 53rd National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), has sent a congratulatory message to HRH Princess Sabeeka bint Ibrahim Al Khalifa, wife of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain, on the Kingdom’s 53rd National Day.

In her message, Sheikha Fatima said, "It is my pleasure to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Royal Highness, to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, and to the people of Bahrain on the 53rd National Day. This cherished national occasion embodies the pride and honour in the progress and prosperity Bahrain has achieved under King Hamad's leadership.”

Sheikha Fatima also wished the government and people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.