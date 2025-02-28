Open Menu

Fatima Bint Mubarak Congratulates Wives Of Arab, Islamic Leaders On Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 03:15 PM

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has sent congratulatory messages to the wives of Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of the Arab and Islamic countries on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Sheikha Fatima wished them good health and happiness and more progress, prosperity, pride and glory to the Arab and Muslim nations.

Related Topics

Progress Women Muslim Family Arab Ramadan

Recent Stories

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, I ..

Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates wives of Arab, Islamic leaders on Ramadan

5 minutes ago
 DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling o ..

DP World sets automotive record in UAE, handling over 1 million vehicles in 2024

6 minutes ago
 ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for stude ..

ADEK introduces Service Learning Fridays for students

36 minutes ago
 UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable ..

UAE, Italy: Promising partnerships for sustainable, prosperous future

36 minutes ago
 ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates durin ..

ADJD schedules remote visitations to inmates during Ramadan

51 minutes ago
 UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people ..

UNRWA provides food assistance to 2 million people in Gaza since ceasefire

1 hour ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators f ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Emirati educators from Dubai’s private educatio ..

2 hours ago
 South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at B ..

South Punjab Youth Job Fair Successfully Held at BZU Lodhran Campus Lodhran

2 hours ago
 Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright f ..

Education in UAE cornerstone for building bright future, says Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 European Parliament delegation gains insight into ..

European Parliament delegation gains insight into UAE's human rights efforts

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

Mansour bin Zayed receives 'ne'ma' initiative team

3 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on ..

UAE, Azerbaijani COP29 Presidency host meeting on advancing joint action, buildi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East