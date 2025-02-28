Fatima Bint Mubarak Congratulates Wives Of Arab, Islamic Leaders On Ramadan
Sumaira FH Published February 28, 2025 | 03:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has sent congratulatory messages to the wives of Their Highnesses and Majesties, Presidents, Kings and Princes of the Arab and Islamic countries on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Sheikha Fatima wished them good health and happiness and more progress, prosperity, pride and glory to the Arab and Muslim nations.
