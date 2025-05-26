Fatima bint Mubarak contributes AED172m to support Life Endowment campaign

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood and Supreme Chairperson of the Family Development Foundation (FDF) and Mother of the Nation, has contributed to the “Life Endowment” campaign by endowing an AED172 million building.

Sheikha Fatima also directed the renaming of the building from “Deena Tower” to “Life Tower” to emphasise the campaign’s humanitarian mission.

Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak affirmed that the UAE is proud of its unique values and principles. These have become a deeply ingrained societal culture, inspiring individuals and institutions to work together to promote well-being and empowerment both within the UAE and globally.

Sheikha Fatima said, “The Life Endowment campaign, which supports patients with chronic diseases, is an exceptional initiative stemming from the values of giving and generosity instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It reflects the UAE’s unique approach to sustainable charity and humanitarian work, which has successfully expanded its impact by reaching more beneficiaries, focusing on human development and empowerment, and ensuring continued support for essential services that directly address the needs of vulnerable populations.”

Sheikha Fatima called upon business leaders, philanthropists, and all members of the community to support the campaign to achieve its goals and make a lasting impact on the healthcare and care provided to people with chronic diseases.

She said, “Healthcare is a fundamental human right that must be accessible to everyone. The Life Endowment embodies this right through compassion and solidarity. Our support for this endowment reflects the role of Emirati women in fostering a culture of giving and building a cohesive society that prioritises the wellbeing of its most vulnerable members. Join us in this noble mission."

Sheikha Fatima's contribution exemplifies the highest form of generosity, reflecting the UAE community's deeply ingrained spirit of philanthropy and solidarity. This community, a model of cohesion and charitable work, empowers the UAE's ongoing commitment, under its wise leadership, to preserving human dignity and fostering shared humanity.

This generous grant from Her Highness Sheikha Fatima will help the campaign achieve its goals of providing sustainable healthcare funding, treating vulnerable patients with chronic illnesses, and offering them hope.

The grant also reflects Sheikha Fatima’s commitment to supporting initiatives that enhance well-being and empower all society members.

The campaign, organised under the slogan, With You For Life, by the Endowments and Minors Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, and the two fundraising arms Emirates Red Crescent and the Authority of Social Contribution - Ma'an, aims to provide financial and mental health support to patients unable to afford the substantial costs of treatment.

Sheikha Fatima's contribution significantly motivates the UAE community to support the Life Endowment campaign, which has garnered widespread support since its launch. The initiative aims to ensure sustainable healthcare services and provide ongoing funding for treating vulnerable individuals with chronic diseases, while also bolstering the healthcare system to address future challenges.

The campaign seeks contributions to establish an endowment that will cover treatment costs, invest in service development, provide medication, and offer access to mental health support.

The UAE's commitment to providing the highest standards of care and access to advanced treatment options for all reflects its leadership in enhancing quality of life, recognising the vital role healthcare plays in individual and societal wellbeing.

The campaign has dedicated several channels to receive the contributions from individuals and institutions:

https://contribute.adawqaf.gov.ae/healthcare

● Bank transfers to the Campaign’s account (IBAN Number: AE930353417000004600004) at First Abu Dhabi Bank.

SMS ‘Life’ to 3557 to donate AED10, to 3556 to donate AED50, to 3225 to donate AED100 and to 3223 to donate AED500.

SMS ‘Life’ to 3583 to donate AED10, to 3585 to donate AED50, to 3586 to donate AED100 and to 3587 to donate AED500.

