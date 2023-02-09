Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in support for Bridge of Goodness

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has directed the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 million to support the Bridge of Goodness campaign launched by the ERC to support the ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts for the earthquake-affected people in Syria and Turkiye.

Sheikha Fatima's directives support the UAE's leadership role to mitigate the repercussions of the earthquakes that struck both countries and affected the lives of thousands of peoples and falls within the framework of her humanitarian stance in times of disasters.