UrduPoint.com

Fatima Bint Mubarak Directs Fund For Refugee Women To Provide AED10 Mn In Support For Bridge Of Goodness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Fatima bint Mubarak directs Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 mn in support for Bridge of Goodness

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 9th February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Honorary President of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has directed the Sheikha Fatima Fund for Refugee Women to provide AED10 million to support the Bridge of Goodness campaign launched by the ERC to support the ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts for the earthquake-affected people in Syria and Turkiye.

Sheikha Fatima's directives support the UAE's leadership role to mitigate the repercussions of the earthquakes that struck both countries and affected the lives of thousands of peoples and falls within the framework of her humanitarian stance in times of disasters.

Related Topics

Syria UAE Abu Dhabi February Women Family Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#03 ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives University of Exeter&#039;s delegation

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Iraq

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance coo ..

Pakistan, Netherlands agree to further enhance cooperation in various sectors

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags dai ..

Dubai Customs inspectors screened 111,000 bags daily in 2022

1 hour ago
 "Not responsible for election date," Punjab Govern ..

"Not responsible for election date," Punjab Governor tells LHC

2 hours ago
 Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional de ..

Pakistan reiterates resolve to promote regional development through enhanced con ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.