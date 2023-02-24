UrduPoint.com

Fatima Bint Mubarak Directs Treatment For Syrian Earthquake Victims In UAE Hospitals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation and Honourary President of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has directed to arrange medical treatment for a number of Syrian earthquake victims, including children, in the UAE hospitals.

The ERC has immediately begun to implement the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima and expedited the procedures for bringing in the injured and their families, in coordination with a number of largest hospitals in the country to provide the required medical treatment.

Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of ERC, said that the directives of Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak has come as part of her interest in improving the well-being of those affected by the earthquake in Syria.

He noted that Sheikha Fatima's initiatives further supports the UAE’s the ongoing humanitarian and relief efforts in Syria, following the devastating earthquake hit the country.

Al Mazrouei said that the ERC has completed its arrangements to receive the first batch of earthquake victims and their families. They will be supported until they are fully recovered to return to their country safe and sound.

He explained that the authority was keen to include a number of children in this batch because of their critical health conditions. They will be given necessary care and support.

