Fatima bint Mubarak issues decision to form Supreme Committee for Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, has issued a decision to form a Supreme Committee for the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme.

The Committee will be chaired by H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.

Members of the Supreme Committee are Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development, as Vice Chairman of the Committee; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; and Major General Maktoum Ali Al Sharifi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Police.

Abdullah Abdul Ali Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Maryam Eid AlMheiri, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Government Media Office; Maryam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the Family Development Foundation; and Ousha Salem Al Suwaidi, senior developer at the Experts and Consultants Office, Family Development Foundation, are the other members.

The Supreme Committee’s responsibilities include the general supervision of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Excellence and Community Intelligence Programme, drawing up its policies and approving its plans.

The responsibilities also include approving annual budget and determining spending avenues for the programme and its awards; launching timeline for the new cycle; approving jury and evaluation team members and reviewing their final reports on candidates; and approving the final results and winners before submitting to the Supreme Chairwoman.