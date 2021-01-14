Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy bowling tournament concludes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The second edition of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies sports Academy bowling tournament for ladies concluded yesterday with the participation of 34 women at the Khalifa International Sports Centre at Zayed Sports City.

Reem Jamal ranked first with a score of 381 points, while Shaima Al Kaabi came in second place with a score of 369 points. Afraa Al Hajeri secured third place with 356 points.

The academy has also allocated cash prizes for players with top scores as well as trophies and medals.

The competition was fierce among the players, showcasing a developing national talent, and a broad base of female bowlers of different age groups and nationalities.

"This is the first time I have participated in FBMA's Bowling Tournament for Ladies," said tournament winner Reem Jamal, expressing her delight "to be a part of the experience that gives girls the opportunity to bring their talent to a secure environment with a competitive atmosphere and enthusiasm."

All participants were required to present a negative PCR test before the tournament.