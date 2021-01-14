UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy Bowling Tournament Concludes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 02:30 PM

Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy bowling tournament concludes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The second edition of Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies sports Academy bowling tournament for ladies concluded yesterday with the participation of 34 women at the Khalifa International Sports Centre at Zayed Sports City.

Reem Jamal ranked first with a score of 381 points, while Shaima Al Kaabi came in second place with a score of 369 points. Afraa Al Hajeri secured third place with 356 points.

The academy has also allocated cash prizes for players with top scores as well as trophies and medals.

The competition was fierce among the players, showcasing a developing national talent, and a broad base of female bowlers of different age groups and nationalities.

"This is the first time I have participated in FBMA's Bowling Tournament for Ladies," said tournament winner Reem Jamal, expressing her delight "to be a part of the experience that gives girls the opportunity to bring their talent to a secure environment with a competitive atmosphere and enthusiasm."

All participants were required to present a negative PCR test before the tournament.

Related Topics

Sports Women Top

Recent Stories

Excise Rawalpindi division collects over Rs2.442 b ..

7 minutes ago

STZA to help ensure IT sector's fast-track growth

8 minutes ago

Panama Papers, Broadsheet exposed black money of c ..

8 minutes ago

DDWP approves seven schemes of PHE, highways

8 minutes ago

Five trains running late due to fog

8 minutes ago

Additional IGP South Punjab recovers from coronavi ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.