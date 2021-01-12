Fatima bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy organises 3 tournaments in January

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2021) January 2021 will see many sporting, educational and community events that the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy (FBMA) is keen to organise in Abu Dhabi, to suit the interests of females of all ages and nationalities.

The move is being done to encourage exercise and make it an integral part of the daily lifestyle of members of the community. The impact of women's activities and the participation in the events contribute significantly to spreading happiness, optimism and raising the spirit of competition and challenges.

It also provides direct support to Emirati women and promotes and instils community and cultural values through educational seminars and community events, with the unstinted support of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the FBMA, and President of the Abu Dhabi and the Al Ain Ladies Clubs. The clubs have always been keen to provide all the elements of excellence in the fields of competition and to strengthen women at various levels, starting from the new strategic plan with the guidance of the leadership towards achieving the vision of 50 years.

The tournaments continue throughout January, which include for the first time events such as karting. These sporting events will also ensure all precautionary measures.

The event that will be held during this month starts with the 2nd FBMA Bowling Tournament for Ladies, on 13th January at Khalifa International Bowling Centre, which contributes to popularising bowling among ladies.

Participation will be open to different ages and nationalities, the academy stated.

This will be followed by the 7th FBMA Ladies Run, on Friday, 22nd January, which will be open to all nationalities, ages and fitness stages, with distances that vary between 2.5, 5 and 11 kilometres in Al Hudayriat Island. On Wednesday, 27th January, for the first time, a 1.2 km Karting Race will be held in accordance with the highest safety standards at Al Forsan International Sports Resort.

Registrations are being accepted from females of 16 years and above. A virtual educational seminar on "The pursuit of wellness in a wearable-tech world" for individuals through Zoom will be held on Tuesday, 19th January, with many specialists participating.

Nefeli Chondrogianni, Communication and Technical Affairs Manager at FBMA, noted that the academy focuses primarily on the safety of the participants, explaining, "Our first and last concern is to host sports events that are accompanied by the follow-up of the precautionary measures and requirements according to the instructions set by the competent authorities and to focus on the health and safety of the participants to ensure their success while continuing to spread the typical health culture in the community."