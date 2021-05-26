UrduPoint.com
Fatima Bint Mubarak Offers Condolences On Death Of Sheikha Shamsa Bint Majid

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 06:15 PM

Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), offered her heartfelt condolences and solace on the death of Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla.

Sheikha Fatima prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise.

