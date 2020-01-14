Fatima bint Mubarak offers condolences on death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) MUSCAT, 13th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), today offered condolences to Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidia, wife of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimour of Oman, on the death Sultan Qaboos bin Said.

Sheikha Fatima expressed her heartfelt sympathy and sincere condolences on the death of Sultan Qaboos, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in peace in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to Al Said family and the Omani people.

She said that the late Sultan Qaboos was a symbol of wisdom who worked closely with the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for the welfare of the Emirati and Omani peoples, as well as the development and prosperity of the GCC and Arab peoples.

The wife of Sultan Haitham bin Tariq thanked Sheikha Fatima for the noble fraternal feelings towards Oman and its people.

Sheikha Fatima arrived in Muscat earlier today and was received at the airport by H.H. Alia bint Thuwaini Al Said, wife of Hamoud bin Sultan Al Hossani. At the Royal Family Majlis, she was received by Ahad bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Busaidia, wife of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq bin Taimour of Oman, Awatif bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Bu Saidi, wife of H.H. Talal bin Tariq Al Said, Rawda bint Abdullah bin Hamad Al Bu Saidi, wife of Shahab bin Tarq Al Said.

She was accompanied by H.H. Sheikha Salama Bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.

H. General Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohamed A Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikha Al Yaziyah bint Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikha Alyazia bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the wife of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Sheikha Aysha bint Suhail bin Mubarak Al Ketbi; Sheikha Fatima bint Sahmi; H.H. Sheikha Maryam bint Mohamed bin Zayed, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikha Sheikha bint Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikha Fatima bint Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Member of the Executive Council; Sheikha Fatima bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, wife of Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan; and Sheikha Latifa bint Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyanm wife of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.