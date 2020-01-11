UrduPoint.com
Fatima Bint Mubarak Receives Female Emirati Engineers, Experts Of Probe Of Hope

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 10:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) ABU DHABI, 11th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, received Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and a delegation of female Emirati engineers and experts, who are part of the team developing Emirates Mars Mission, Probe of Hope.

Sheikha Fatima applauded the Emirati women's participation in this vital space programme, saying it is a fruit of the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in empowering and educating the women of the UAE.

"The fact that women make up 50 percent of the Mars Mission team highlights the important role they play in shaping the future of the UAE under our visionary leadership," she added.

Sheikha Fatima discussed with the delegation their important role and their preparations for the next phases of the mission, and wished them further success in serving the UAE.

She was also briefed on the UAE's achievements in space and the different milestones of the Emirates Mars Mission.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikha Khawla bint Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, wife of the National Security Advisor, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikha Al Yaziya bint Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikha Aysha bint Suhail; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; and Noura Al Suwaidi, GWU Director-General.

The Emirates Mars Mission team includes 150 Emirati engineers, and is scheduled to reach Mars in 2021, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the founding of the UAE.

