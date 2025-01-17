Open Menu

Fatima Bint Mubarak Receives First Lady Of Egypt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 17, 2025 | 12:45 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), received the Entissar Amer El-Sisi, First Lady of Egypt and wife of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is accompanying the President during his visit to the UAE.

The two sides exchanged cordial discussions reflecting the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two nations and their peoples.

The meeting also addressed areas of cooperation between institutions concerned with women, children, and family affairs in the UAE and Egypt, exploring potential developments.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak affirmed that Emirati women receive special care from the wise leadership, which has believed in their capabilities and supported their aspirations across various fields, empowering them to achieve remarkable accomplishments on local, regional, and global levels.

For her part, the First Lady of Egypt praised H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak's efforts in advancing Emirati women across all sectors and her initiatives in child and motherhood care, youth protection, and community empowerment both locally and globally.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak hosted a dinner banquet in honour of the First Lady of Egypt.

The meeting and dinner were attended by several Sheikhas, female leaders, and the accompanying delegation of the First Lady of Egypt.

