(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), today received Sultana Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah of Pahang, Malaysia, at Al Bahr Palace, during her visit to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima expressed her pleasure in receiving the Sultana, extending a warm welcome and exchanging cordial discussions that reflected the deep friendship between the UAE and Malaysia.

During the meeting, they discussed several topics related to women's and children's affairs, sharing successful experiences in supporting families and communities.

They also explored opportunities for enhancing cooperation between UAE and Malaysian institutions dedicated to the welfare of women, children, and society.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima highlighted the UAE's social and cultural achievements and the nation's efforts in presenting a model for empowering women and strengthening their role in community and national development.

Sultana Tunku Azizah praised H.H. Sheikha Fatima's role in supporting and empowering Emirati women. She also commended the initiatives led by Sheikha Fatima in childcare, women's empowerment, and family support, emphasizing their positive impact on communities worldwide.

The meeting was attended by several Sheikhas and women leaders.