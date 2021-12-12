UrduPoint.com

Fatima Bint Mubarak The Most Influential Figure In Women's Rights This Year: ACSR

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the Mother of the Nation, was named the most influential figure in women’s rights in 2021 by the Arab Council for Social Responsibility (ACSR).

The award was received on behalf of H.H. Sheikha Fatima by Noura Al Suwaidi, Secretary-General of the General Women's Union, at the Egyptian pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai.

The ACSR named Sheikha Fatima as the most influential figure in women’s rights in 2021 during last month’s Humanitarian and Volunteer Work Conference in the Era of Social Leadership, organised by the council, under the patronage of the Arab League.

On the occasion, Al Suwaidi said the award is a medal of honour and appreciation for Sheikha Fatima, adding to her many recognitions for decades of giving and distinguished efforts in women’s empowerment.

"We are delighted to thank the Arab Council for Social Responsibility for this selection, and we laud its role in supporting Arab women in all areas," she said.

Dr. Randa Rizk, Secretary-General of the ACSR, said the members of the awards jury included a range of experts and specialists, who selected its winners without bias and with integrity.

"Giving the award to H.H. Sheikha Fatima recognises the projects, programmes and strategic plans she has launched, as well as her rich journey of giving since the establishment of the UAE," she added.

