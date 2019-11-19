Fatima bint Mubarak urges international community to protect children

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union and President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, has said that children have the right to live in safety and security, urging the international community to shoulder its responsibility towards children and to work with full capacity to enforce mechanisms and policies that would enable children to overcome difficulties they may face.

In her message on World Children's Day, celebrated annually on 20th November, Sheikha Fatima, who is also the Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, called upon the international community to provide the children of the world with the requirements of a decent life, as well as full care and support.

Her Highness Sheikha Fatima said that the UAE will mark this day with its children and the children of the world, on the level of the government and the community, as an expression of its collective will to provide children with safety and prosperity, as well as its desire to reduce the suffering of children who are victims of wars, crises, natural disasters and physical violence.

She added that the nation is committed to all international conventions and treaties ratified by the United Nations on children rights, and is continually working on advancing this segment of the community, as they have a significant role in the country’s future and its process of development.

Sheikha Fatima said that the UAE leadership is giving considerable attention and support to children in the UAE, by providing them with accessible education, healthcare and social services. She went on to say that the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood has launched many programmes to aid children.

In her concluding remarks, Her Highness called on the international community to protect children from wars and crises, meet their educational, health and social needs, and establish projects that will enable them to live in peace and security and prepare them for the future.