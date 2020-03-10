Fatima bint Mubarak World Sports Awards invites entries

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2020) The region’s leading global sports awards, the Fatima bint Mubarak World Sports Awards, are now open for submissions from around the world.

Scheduled to take place on 17th November, 2020, at the Emirates Palace Hotel, the awards draw leaders from across the sporting world to honour stand-out performances in the field of sports worldwide from the past four-year Olympic cycle.

The Fatima bint Mubarak World Sports Awards are the first in the region to recognise talent from around the globe and will feature three categories – individuals, federations and partners, and sports personality of the year. The categories consist of 15 awards to be presented to all of the following in the sports industry athletes of all abilities, teams, leaders, media technology and innovation, research, initiatives, youth development programmes and coaches.

Aref Hamad Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, ADSC, said, "This is part of Abu Dhabi and the ADSC’s vision to continue to host events that invite the world to the UAE, honour extraordinary performances and celebrate athletes of all ages, backgrounds and abilities.

The awards, with a total prize money of AED1.25 million, are a fantastic platform to bring the world’s sporting superstars together and to invite them to join the movement of advancing the global sports debate for all."

The awards are part of a week-long celebration of women in sports taking place in the UAE capital from 13th to 20th November, 2020. The programme will include the sports industry’s highly anticipated fifth edition of the International Conference of Sports for Women, scheduled from 16th to 17th November, as well as an exciting array of educational and mass participation sports events.

In the coming months, the hosts will share details about the full Calendar of activities the week will offer. To stay tuned, people can pre-register on www.WomenInSports.ae and follow our social media accounts.