Fazaa donates AED1 million to '100 Million Meals' campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Apr, 2021) Fazaa Initiative, the Social Security Fund for the Employees of Ministry of Interior, donated AED1 million to the '100 Million Meals' campaign, the first humanitarian campaign of its kind in the Arab world to provide food parcels for disadvantaged individuals and families across 30 countries in the middle East, Asia, and Africa during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Food parcels are being distributed through an integrated network of partners, comprising Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the United Nations’ World Food Programme, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment (MBRCH), Food Banking Regional Network, and local food banks and humanitarian and charity institutions in the beneficiary countries.

Fazaa Initiative’s donation contributes to the objective of the '100 Million Meals' campaign, which has achieved 100 percent of its goal – securing 100 million meals worth AED100 million in 10 days.

The campaign embodies Emirati values of solidarity with all the populations of the world, and compassion to extend a helping hand and help them face the challenges of hunger and malnutrition, which doubles during Ramadan, a month of giving and blessings.

Donations can be made on the campaign website www.100millionmeals.ae, by contacting the campaign call center on the toll-free number 8004999, via the designated bank account through Dubai Islamic Bank (AE08 0240 0015 2097 7815 201), and by sending the word "وجبة" in Arabic or "Meal" in English by SMS on specified numbers via the Du or Etisalat networks in the UAE.