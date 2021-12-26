Fazza Championship For Falconry 'Telwah' To Soar High On 28th December

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2021) The birds of prey will again soar high and fast as the new season of Fazza Championship for Falconry - Telwah, organised by the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Centre (HHC), will kick off on Tuesday, 28th December in Al Ruwayyah, Dubai.

Over the years, the Fazza Championship for Falconry - Telwah (lure in Arabic) has grown in size, popularity and prestige. The sport of falconry takes its roots back to 2,000 years ago when it was practiced by the Bedouins in the wider Arabian Peninsula as a form of hunting. Now, it is one of the UAE’s oldest and most honoured heritage sports.

Rashid Al Khasouni, HHC Director of Championships, noted registration for the Fazza Championship for Falconry has concluded and the Championship Committee has finished installing smart rings on the participating falcons.

He also welcomed all participants and noted all the necessary needs for them are provided and all standards that guarantee health and safety will be implemented.

"The new season will be highly competitive and challenging. Falconry, as a traditional sport, has always been associated with the traditional Arabian values of courage, honour and nobility as well as nature conservation, respect for animals and the camaraderie among falconers. These are the values that we are promoting at this sport - it is also a celebration of our heritage that is passed on from many generations," he added.

Fazza Championship for Falconry–Telwah will last until 14th January 2022.