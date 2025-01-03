FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jan, 2025) The 12th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup kicked off on Thursday at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club and will run until Sunday.

The four-day competition features 300 riders competing for a total prize pool of AED800,000.

The competition is held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies sports academy and Chairwoman of both the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and the Al Ain Ladies Club.

On the opening day, Mohamed Ghanem Al Hajri claimed first place in the CSI2, outshining 61 competitors with a flawless performance amidst a challenging field that saw 15 eliminations, 2 retirements, and 4 no-shows.

In the CSI2 Special Two Phases competition, Mhd Osama El Zabibi triumphed with a fault-free performance across both rounds.

Professional Emirati Equestrian Omar Abdulaziz Al Marzooqi claimed victory in the One Round Against the Clock competition, completing the 140cm course in 350mpm.

The Special Two Phases (CSIYH1- 5-6-Year-Old Horses) saw CELINA 235 from the UAE claim the top prize, as the 6-year-old cleared the 110cm-115cm obstacles effortlessly.

Later, Khaled Ahmad Khalifa Al Ayali Al Mheiri secured victory in the Special Two Phases (CSICh-A) category, finishing in 25.88 seconds, while Mabkhout Owaida Alkarbi claimed first in the Special Two Phases (CSIJ-A) with a smooth handling of the challenging jumps.