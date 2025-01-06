FBMA International Show Jumping Cup concludes

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2025) The 12th edition of the Fatima Bint Mubarak International Show Jumping Cup concluded on Sunday with an exciting finale that highlighted the newly introduced National category. This initiative supported female riders and reinforced the role of women in show jumping at the National level.

The event was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, and the guidance of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports academy and Chairwoman of Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and Al Ain Ladies Club.

One of the final day’s highlights was the One Round with Jump-Off (140 cm), featuring a grand prize of AED55,000. After recording a stellar time of 71.70 seconds in the first round, Nina Carolina Barbour clinched victory in the jump-off with a time of 37.

99 seconds, showcasing exceptional skill and composure under pressure. Sheikha Latifa Ahmed Al Maktoum secured second place, while Nadia Abdulaziz Taryam took third, rounding off a thrilling competition that captivated the audience.

Earlier in the day, Aya Safieddine secured the top prize of AED30,000 in the One Round Against the Clock (120–125 cm) with an impressive time of 59.12 seconds, showcasing exceptional precision and speed.

Dr. Abdullah Ali Al Khori, representing the Presidential Court, and Saeed Al Mehairi, representing Abu Dhabi Sports Council, presented the awards to the winners in the local category.

In its 12th edition, the Cup has solidified its position as one of the most important equestrian events in the region, fostering local talent and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s reputation as a global hub for excellence in equestrian sports.

