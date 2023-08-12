FC Bayern sign Harry Kane

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2023) FC Bayern have signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The 30-year-old England striker has agreed terms with the German record champions until 30th June 2027 and will wear the number 9 shirt for the Munich club.

In a statement published by Bayern Munich FC on its website, Kane said: "I’m very happy to be a part of FC Bayern now. Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and I’ve always said that I want to compete and prove myself at the highest level during my career. This club is defined by its winning mentality - it feels very good to be here."

Kane is captain of England and has 58 goals in 84 full internationals so far, making him his country's record goalscorer.