FCA implements comprehensive package to secure quality of services, establish innovation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Ali Saeed Matar Alneyadi, Commissioner of Customs, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, FCA, has affirmed the commitment of the Authority and UAE customs sector in the quality and government excellence criteria and implementation of best international practices to upgrade services and achieving projects and initiatives to recognise the UAE in international competition indicators with regard to global customs initiatives.

On the occasion of the World Quality Day celebrated on 12th November, Alneyadi explained that the Authority and the local customs Departments have implemented a comprehensive system to ensure the quality of services, productivity, financial and human efficiency, in addition to strengthening the culture of creation and innovation in the employees.

Alneyadi said, "Our commitment to implementing quality standards and principles of government excellence has ensured positive results in performance and productivity in the UAE customs sector. The sector’s contribution increased the support of the security and stability systems witnessed by the UAE community, due to increased control at ports, and the ban on jeopardising commercial practices. The contribution of the customs sector increased the support and facilitation of commerce through governance, and simplified customs procedures till the total gross non-oil foreign trade by the end of 2019 rose to more than AED1.7 trillion."

Ahmad Abdulla Bin Lahej Alfalasy, Director-General of FCA, stated, "In the Federal Customs Authority we believe in work quality and corporate excellence to achieve work entrepreneurship.

We anticipate improving the working of the Customs to reach the highest international levels through creation and innovation which is recognised as one of the most important international references for governments to improve its efficiency. We are always keen to spread the culture of innovation and creation, continuous learning and improving the working methods to score the first position in international rankings."

Alfalasy added that the number of quality certificates obtained by the Authority during previous years was six, relating to quality control, complaints, observations, customer satisfaction, risk management, the sustainability of works and information security. He indicated that the Authority successfully implemented six international practices and 112 internal procedures during the implementation of the quality and government excellence package, which contributed to the improvement of the work environment and quick execution of projects.

He said that the implementation of quality and government excellence criteria by the Authority and the local customs departments, in cooperation with Federal and Local Governments, have contributed to enhancing the UAE’s position in the "ease of doing business" indicator affiliated to the World Bank. The UAE moved from 77th position to 16th globally in 2020, making the country an international hub for trade and business.