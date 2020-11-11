FCA launches 4 initiatives for societal structure

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2020) The Federal Customs Authority is executing 4 initiatives for societal structure titled "UAE Customs 2071" within the framework of the Authority’s plan to be ready for the next fifty years.

These initiatives are designed on the response to design the Next Fifty Years project launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as this initiative aims to engage community strata in designing the UAE’s future.

The first initiative includes a dialogue session for youth, organised by the Authority’s youth involving potentiality of the UAE customs sector and the milestone initiative viable for implementation through the next five decades, the role of youth in developing a standard of customs work to reach advanced international ranks. It is expected that more than 35 from Authority and local customs department’s youth will take part in the session.

The second initiative includes a dialogue session with the UAE private sector representatives covering the main conceptions that may affect the customs sector, including e-commerce, supply chain, technological trends, intellectual rights and Free Zones. This is in addition to the challenges relevant to customs facing the private sector.

Some 25 representatives from the private sector and the Authority are likely to attend.

The third initiative covers a dialogue session attended by more 25 members from Authority & Local Customs Departments executives, set of aspects regarding the role of customs in protecting the security of the community, facilitation of customs formalities, reducing custom clearance time and customs risks management, in addition to future development schemes on UAE customs sector level.

The fourth initiative would discuss aspects of smart customs, future conceptions concerning digital conversion, milestone challenges and obstructions, utilisation of modern technology and techniques like artificial intelligence, the fourth industrial revolution technology in executing customs projects, in addition to reviewing the best international practices in this scope.

It is expected that more than 30 IT specialists, as well as representatives of customs projects and developers companies, consultant companies in the field of artificial intelligence and information technology.

Ali Saeed Matar Alneyadi, Commissioner of Customs - Chairman of FCA, said that the customs sector strategy in the next fifty years targets an effective contribution to develop the quality of community subsistence level, by employing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution in all customs operations, providing unprecedented smart services based on citizen, satisfies his future demands to reach the contribution in building competitive, strong, diversified and sustainable economy.

He added, "The FCA is keen on interaction with stakeholders and community categories to hold open negotiation for the future of the UAE customs, through its role in developing customs policies and procedures and supervising its implementation, in addition to representing the UAE in international forums. We believe that cooperation with the private sector is a vital matter to secure a prosperous economy characterised by smooth in and outflow of commodities in record time.''