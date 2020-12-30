FCA officially launches smart 'UAE-TIR', 'Ranking Assessment management' systems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2020) The Federal Customs Authority (FCA) has officially launched the "UAE-TIR" and the "Ranking Assessment management System" (RAMS) being the latest smart systems that the authority has developed over the past months to employ artificial intelligence techniques and improve the level of customs work in the country.

The UAE-TIR system is a smart system developed to manage customs risks nationally and internationally by meeting the requirements of international regulations in the field of international road transport.

It aims to simplify customs procedures at border crossings, facilitate trade and international land transport movement, support the supply chain and complete shipping and passage procedures through border ports electronically at a lower cost, shorter time period, and more effective method.

However, the RAMS is an independent system created by the Authority to manage customs control and inspection operations and it is operated by tablets to strengthen control over customs ports and centres in the country.

It enables customs inspectors and controllers in the authority to prepare comprehensive customs reports, monitor and evaluate the status and efficiency of customs ports and provide the necessary support to them immediately by the support units.

Ali Saeed Matar Alneyadi, Commissioner of Customs - Chairman of FCA, said that the UAE occupies a prominent position in the global trade map. It is an active strategic partner in the global trade system, a regional trade centre and a commercial gateway for the middle and Near East region, which entails a great responsibility on the customs sector in supporting that position.

"Based on the principles of the UAE Vision 2021 and the UAE Centennial 2071, which aims to build a competitive economy based on knowledge, and in response to the directives of the wise leadership, the Federal Customs Authority has worked to build a work system that includes electronic and smart systems in cooperation with its strategic partners to facilitate the movement of trade and simplify and automate customs procedures, manage customs risks and facilitate the transit movement of trucks as an essential step towards preparing for the next 50 years," he added.

The UAE TIR meets the requirements of the Trade Facilitation Agreement of the World Trade Organisation and the International Road Transport Agreement (TIR) after the UAE began activating the TIR system on 18th December, 2017.

National and international customs administrations, national and international transport and freight companies, the UAE automobile and Touring Club, the International Road Transport Union, the Federal Land and Maritime Transport Authority, and the countries that implement the international TIR system will benefit from the UAE-TIR system.

Alneyadi indicated that the authority is implementing a future plan to develop the systems it applies to and add them all to the UAE Customs Portal, employ modern technologies to raise the efficiency of these systems and continuously develop their performance and apply the feature of the smart report platform (Dash board).