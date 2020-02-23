UrduPoint.com
FCA To Launch Of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 10:45 PM

FCA to launch of Mobile Passenger Inspection Unit

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Feb, 2020) The Federal Customs Authority, FCA, today announced the launch of the Smart mobile Passenger Inspection Unit, which will be put into use early next month in the country's customs centres and land, air and sea entry and exit points.

The unit includes six types of smart inspection devices in one vehicle, designed by Emirati citizens working for the authority, with the aim of unifying national customs work and providing distinguished services to maintain the security of the community and the prosperity of trade.

In a statement to the Emirates news Agency WAM, during the FCA’s participation in the Unmanned Systems Exhibition and Conference, UMEX 2020, Muteb Al Bannai, Director of the Customs Inspection Department at the FDA, said that the unit will carry out many inspection duties, such as X-raying baggage and cargo checks.

The unit will be equipped with x-ray scanners for luggage, parcels, narcotics, explosives and weapons, precious metals and forged documents, he added, while noting that it will enter service early next month.

Its design and construction took some 12 months, due to the efforts of the FCA's employees.

Al Bannai then reviewed the vehicle’s features, which includes a bag scanner and a command and control room that controls its smart inspection devices, which will enable customs officers and inspectors to remotely control them. The unit will also feature facial recognition and enable users to access data from one location, as well as radiation detection equipment, an infra-red scanner, and a metal and weapons detector.

The unit is designed to carry out all customs-inspection tasks, and ensure that customs stations can maintain the best standards required by the FCA. These tasks include detecting radioactive material, covering checkpoints with closed-circuit television, supporting outlets in times of crises and emergencies, and remotely controlling relevant equipment.

