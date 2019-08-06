UrduPoint.com
FCA Unifying Customs Electronic Systems Across Emirates

Tue 06th August 2019

FCA unifying customs electronic systems across Emirates

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Aug, 2019) The Federal Customs Authority, FCA, has implemented a unified customs electronic system that will reinforce customs control methods across the Emirates.

FCA has signed an agreement with the General Customs Authority – Abu Dhabi and a memorandum of understanding, MoU, with Dubai Customs under the framework of implementing common systems across UAE borders and customs administrations.

Mohamed Juma Buosaiba, FCA Director-General, Rashid Lahej Al Mansouri, Director-General of General Customs Authority - Abu Dhabi and Ahmed Mahboub Musabeh, Director-General of Dubai Customs signed the agreements.

The agreement with Abu Dhabi Customs stipulates the implementation of the "Mersal" system and its updates as the electronic customs system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, under the supervision of the FCA, as part of a nation-wide strategy to unify customs and boreder protection systems.

The MoU with Dubai Customs also calls for the Mersal system to be rolled out in the Dubai customs authority as well.

Commenting on the announcement, Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Customs Commissioner and FCA Chairman said that implementing common electronic systems across the UAE unifies customs and border protection development in the country, following the UAE leadership's directives as well as the support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Utilising a unified system across the emirates reinforces customs control methods, whilst also bolstering capacities and data integrity in an integrated systems environment, Al Neyadi affirmed.

