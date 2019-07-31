UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FCCI Explores Private Sector Cooperation With Slovakia

Umer Jamshaid 43 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 04:45 PM

FCCI explores private sector cooperation with Slovakia

Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FCCI, and Dusan Horniak, Ambassador of Slovakia to the UAE, yesterday discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation and partnership between the private sectors of the UAE and Slovakia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FCCI, and Dusan Horniak, Ambassador of Slovakia to the UAE, yesterday discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation and partnership between the private sectors of the UAE and Slovakia.

During the meeting, which was held at the chamber’s headquarters, both sides explored investment opportunities and ways of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises from the two countries.

Humaid bin Salem stated that holding bilateral meetings and organising mutual visits of commercial delegations will create opportunities for Slovak business leaders to meet with their Emirati counterparts.

Horonic stressed that the meeting explored investment opportunities and areas of joint cooperation while highlighting the keenness of his country to improve its commercial and economic ties with the UAE.

Both sides agreed to organise mutual commercial visits and reinforce the cooperation between their private sectors, through the work of the FCCI and its Slovak counterparts.

Related Topics

Business Chambers Of Commerce UAE Salem Slovakia From Industry

Recent Stories

2 killed in separate incidents in Nasirabad

1 minute ago

Islamabad police host farewell for outgoing SP

1 minute ago

Karachi Police chief meets Commissioner Karachi

2 minutes ago

Second death from Ebola in DR Congo city of Goma

2 minutes ago

NAB hands over Rs 7.4m recovered from corrupt elem ..

2 minutes ago

Emirati &#039;Ambassadors of Innovation&#039; head ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.