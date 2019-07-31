FCCI explores private sector cooperation with Slovakia

Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FCCI, and Dusan Horniak, Ambassador of Slovakia to the UAE, yesterday discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation and partnership between the private sectors of the UAE and Slovakia

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jul, 2019) Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FCCI, and Dusan Horniak, Ambassador of Slovakia to the UAE, yesterday discussed ways of enhancing the cooperation and partnership between the private sectors of the UAE and Slovakia.

During the meeting, which was held at the chamber’s headquarters, both sides explored investment opportunities and ways of supporting small and medium-sized enterprises from the two countries.

Humaid bin Salem stated that holding bilateral meetings and organising mutual visits of commercial delegations will create opportunities for Slovak business leaders to meet with their Emirati counterparts.

Horonic stressed that the meeting explored investment opportunities and areas of joint cooperation while highlighting the keenness of his country to improve its commercial and economic ties with the UAE.

Both sides agreed to organise mutual commercial visits and reinforce the cooperation between their private sectors, through the work of the FCCI and its Slovak counterparts.