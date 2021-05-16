UrduPoint.com
FCCI, Moldovan Chamber Of Commerce To Form Joint Business Council

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 04:15 PM

FCCI, Moldovan Chamber of Commerce to form joint business council

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th May, 2021) The UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Moldova’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry to form a joint business council for Emirati and Moldovan business owners.

The MoU calls for promoting investment and economic opportunities between the two countries, enhance their commercial cooperation, boost their commercial partnerships, encourage mutual investments and provide support and facilities for the Emirati and Moldovan commerce and business sectors.

The MoU was signed via video conferencing by Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the FCCI, and Sergiu Harea, President of Moldova’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry, with the attendance of Salem Ahmed Salem Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador to Ukraine, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Non-Resident Ambassador to Moldova, and Victor Haruta, Ambassador of Moldova to the UAE.

During the signing, Humaid bin Salem stressed that the council will be very important, as it will help support the business communities of two countries through promoting communication.

He also said that both countries’ private sectors will play a key role in encouraging commercial partnerships and enabling investors and business owners to engage in one of the key Eastern Europe’s markets and benefit from commercial opportunities in various sectors, most notably logistics, tourism and agriculture.

Harea affirmed that his country is keen to enter new markets in Africa and Asia, stressing the importance of the MoU in establishing solid ties between business leaders from the UAE and Moldova.

Moldova’s participation in Expo 2020 Dubai will be a key opportunity to showcase the potential of his country and demonstrate that it is an ideal investment destination, he added.

