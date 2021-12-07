UrduPoint.com

FCCI, Polish Chamber Of Commerce Sign Two MoUs

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2021) The UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) and the Polish Chamber of Commerce signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening the relations between the private sectors of the UAE and Poland.

The MoUs also aim to establish a joint business council, promote economic cooperation, and develop commercial and investment ties between representatives of the private sectors of the two countries, organise commercial missions and motivate their participation in commercial exhibitions and other economic activities.

The MoUs were signed in the presence of the Polish delegation participating in the Arab-Polish Economic Forum held in Dubai as part of Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the signing, Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the FCCI, stressed the MoUs are a positive step towards strengthening the bilateral ties between the private sectors of both countries and aim to boost their mutual economic relations.

The MoUs stipulate the exchange of information and knowledge of mutual concern between the two sides and reinforce their business cooperation, he added.

