FCCI Secretary-General Meets Ambassador Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 06:30 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), today discussed, with Afzaal Mahmood, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, ways of boosting the ties between the private sectors of the UAE and Pakistan.

During the meeting held in Dubai, Humaid bin Salem explained the federation’s events and activities, as well as its planned future events coinciding with the Expo 2020 Dubai.

He also expressed the FCCI’s keenness to cooperate with the Pakistani Embassy in reinforcing the relations between the private sectors of the two countries and highlighted promising opportunities, most notably in food security.

He then invited Pakistani business leaders to visit the UAE to explore its business environment and available investment incentives aimed at attracting investors and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), to encourage them to invest in the country.

Mahmood lauded the federation’s role in maintaining the business environment and developing commercial ties with Pakistan’s private sector.

