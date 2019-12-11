UrduPoint.com
FCCI, St. Petersburg Government Discuss Trade Cooperation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 27 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 05:00 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Dec, 2019) Humaid Mohammed bin Salem, Director-General of the UAE Federation of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, FCCI, and Arbi Abubakarov, Representative of the St. Petersburg Government in Russia, discussed ways of enhancing their cooperation and coordination to serve their business and commerce sectors.

They also discussed the arrangements for holding a business week in both countries, as well as the exchange of visits and commercial delegations and ways of addressing the challenges facing investors, to reinforce their trade and encourage mutual investment.

During the meeting, which took place at FCCI headquarters in Dubai, Humaid bin Salem presented the services provided by the federation to the UAE’s private sector.

He highlighted the UAE as an attractive investment environment that attracts foreign investors due to its advanced legislative infrastructure and its laws that protect local and international investments.

Abubakarov said that his visit to the UAE involves coordinating with the federation’s officials and members on exchanging information and visits and establishing links between the business communities of both countries.

He also lauded the commercial ties between the two countries, which have witnessed significant development. Abubakarov noted that there are successful joint ventures between business leaders from various sectors, and Russian investors, especially from St. Petersburg, that are looking forward to exploring investment opportunities in the UAE.

