FCSA launches Research Challenge to incentivise scientific research

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA, launched the "Research Challenge" initiative today, as part of the UAE Innovation Month, which bears the theme, "The UAE Innovates in Preparation for the Next 50 Years", both aimed at incentivising scientific research, promoting development and innovation and supporting the establishment of a knowledge-driven society.

Held in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Education, the Research Challenge targets students and postgraduates from all universities in the UAE, encouraging them to publish and document their scientific research and academic studies in accordance with international standards. The programme waives copyright and intellectual property registration fees for eligible research papers, and honours researchers whose studies stand out from an academic and knowledge standpoint.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, said, "We, at the Ministry of Economy, are delighted to be providing our students with the support and services they need to register intellectual property rights for their research studies. We look forward to seeing the challenge attract specialised research in economics, finance, and other subjects related to our work at the Ministry.

We consider this to be a valuable addition to our efforts to strengthen the national economy and place it among the world’s most advanced economies."

Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills, said, "Science, knowledge, and innovation are the foundational cornerstones for shaping the future and accomplishing the UAE’s grand aspirations and objectives. This cannot be done without involving the talented and innovative youth. To that end, we invite university students and graduates to submit their research and studies and share their findings."

FCSA Director-General, Abdulla Nasser Lootah, said, "Investing in human capital is one of the core tenets the UAE was founded on. It is a tactic introduced by the Founding Fathers as a means to build a nation that is competitive on every global index – an approach still followed by our current leadership to build a knowledge economy and ensure a better future for the next generation."

University students and recent graduates who are registered in any government or private university in the UAE–Emirati nationals or expatriates residing in the country – are eligible to take part in the challenge. Applicants are required to submit their studies and research in both Arabic and English.