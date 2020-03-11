UrduPoint.com
FCSA Participates In 51st Session Of UNSD In New York

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

FCSA participates in 51st session of UNSD in New York

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Mar, 2020) A delegation from the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority, FCSA, discussed, with representatives of the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, UN Women, the latest developments related to women’s empowerment in the UAE, as well as the UAE's achievements in the areas of data and indicators.

The FCSA discussed these topics while participating in the 51st session of the United Nations Statistical Commission, UNSD, in New York.

The delegation, led by Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the FCSA, met with Zohra Khan, Global Policy Adviser at UN Women, to discuss several issues of common concern, most notably data and statistics on women in the UAE, as well as s review of key economic and social legislation, related to women approved by the UAE government.

During the meeting, the UAE’s performance in many reports and indicators on global competitiveness was reviewed, and the discussion focussed on a report on the Gender Equality Index and the efforts of Emirati government authorities to provide accurate and updated data and statistics according to UN standards.

The UAE ranks first in the Arab world, jumping jumped 23 positions on the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, Gender Inequality Index 2019 to occupy the 26th position globally The indicator measures gender equality in three important areas of human development, which are health, empowerment and employment.

At the conclusion, both sides agreed to adopt several steps, such as organising training programmes, exchanging skills and knowledge, and conducting joint research and initiatives that aim to build the competencies of young Emiratis in the areas of data and competitiveness indicators specific to women and gender balance.

