FDI flows to rise in 2020: UNCTAD

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) The UNCTAD expects FDI flows to rise marginally in 2020 on the back of further modest growth of the world economy.

According to the "Global Investment Trends Monitor" published by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, global FDI flows remained flat in 2019 at US$1.

39 trillion, a one percent down from the revised figure of $1.41 trillion in 2018.

"This is against the backdrop of weaker macroeconomic performance and policy uncertainty for investors, including trade tensions," said the report.

FDI flows to developed countries remained at a historically low level, decreasing by a further six percent to an estimated $643 billion, whereas FDI flows to developing economies remained stable at an estimated $695 billion.