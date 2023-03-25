Federal Authority for Government Human Resources, Dar AlBer Society to support 500 underprivileged families in Albania

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2023) DUBAI, 24th March, 2023 (WAM) – UAE's Dar AlBer Society and the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) today announced a charity programme that will aid 500 underprivileged families in the Republic of Albania.



The objective of the joint humanitarian effort, which falls within the blessed month of Ramadan, is to provide food baskets for 500 low-income families in the Republic of Albania, according to Shamsa Mohamed bin Nassif, Deputy Director of FAHR.

She also noted that the initiative falls within the framework of the already-existing cooperation between FAHR and Dar AlBer in the areas of volunteer, humanitarian, and charitable service.