Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation reviews Barakah Nuclear Power Plant progress

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Aug, 2021) The board of Management of the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) was briefed on the latest updates of the four units of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant (BNNP).

The brief included highlights on FANR’s regulatory oversight and inspection programme at Unit 1 and Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant, as well as updates on the inspection and testing plan for Unit 2 which was licensed for operation in March 2021, according to an FANR press release on Sunday.

FANR currently conducts around-the-clock inspections, using its resident inspectors at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and deploying other inspectors to ensure the testing processes are carried out according to the regulatory requirements.

The Board of Management discussed FANR’s participation in international projects to support its regulatory function such as the Degradation and Ageing Programme (CODAP) of the Nuclear Energy Agency of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. The project is an event database that collects information on nuclear power plant operations to ensure its safety. The results of the project support reactor regulation as well as research and development programmes.

The Board discussed the conclusion and extension of various cooperation agreements with local and international stakeholders. This includes extending the cooperation agreement between FANR and the International Commission on Radiological Protection (ICRP).

Building on a longstanding collaboration initiated in 2013, the agreement aims to further strengthen cooperation in radiological protection activities. The cooperation will be carried out through joint technical meetings, joint research and development projects, scientific visits as well as educational events.

FANR’s Board of Management approved the MoU with the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation – the Department of Planning and Development (Trakhees) of the Dubai Government. The cooperation establishes a framework for FANR’s access to information in the Trakhees Commercial Licence System about activities of the companies established and/or operating in Dubai, which carry out activities under the regulatory control and oversight of FANR.

The framework also includes planned cooperation activities in licensing, outreach, research studies.