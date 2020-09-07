UrduPoint.com
Federal Budget Posts Surplus Of AED9.75 Bn In H1

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 07th September 2020 | 11:45 PM

Federal budget posts surplus of AED9.75 bn in H1

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2020) The total expenditure of the UAE Federal government amounted to AED24,997,691,014 by the end of Q2 2020, according to the Budget Execution Report, released by the Ministry of Finance today.

The report puts the total revenues at AED34,744,272,796, which results in a total surplus of around AED9.75 bn by the end of Q-2. According to the figures, the budget posted a surplus of AED1.8 bn by the end of the first quarter and AED7.95 bn in Q-2.

In further detail, the Ministry of Finance's revenues by the end of the second quarter hit AED19,451,573, while those of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation stood at AED1,989,723,992 and the Ministry of Infrastructure Development at AED5,462,148.

In terms of expenses, the Ministry of education spent AED2,976,512,604, while the Ministry of Health and Prevention's total expenditure hit AED2,122,562,217. The Ministry of Community Development logged AED1,531,603,326 in expenses; AED362,417,078 for the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation; and AED295,411,082 for the Ministry of Infrastructure development

