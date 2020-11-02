Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority renamed to ‘Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a resolution to amend the name of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority to the "Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre".

The Resolution also stipulated that the Centre shall be affiliated with the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

The centre shall continue its tasks and responsibilities, i.e., regulating the UAE’s statistical and competitiveness sector, to strengthen the country’s position in global competitiveness indexes and reports and achieve sustainable development, and recommending policies, strategies, legislation and plans related to competitiveness and statistics.

It also includes studying the best global practices in these areas, and offering technical training to all governmental authorities, in line with the best related global practices. It will also hold conferences, seminars and workshops on competitiveness and statistics.

The Resolution is in line with recent developments in the work of the UAE Government, aimed at making it more flexible and capable of keeping pace with national priorities and adapting to all the global challenges, especially given the centre’s pivotal role in reinforcing the country’s performance in areas of global competitiveness.