UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Competitiveness And Statistics Authority Renamed To ‘Federal Competitiveness And Statistics Centre’

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 06:30 PM

Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority renamed to ‘Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2020) The UAE Cabinet, chaired by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has approved a resolution to amend the name of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Authority to the "Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre".

The Resolution also stipulated that the Centre shall be affiliated with the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

The centre shall continue its tasks and responsibilities, i.e., regulating the UAE’s statistical and competitiveness sector, to strengthen the country’s position in global competitiveness indexes and reports and achieve sustainable development, and recommending policies, strategies, legislation and plans related to competitiveness and statistics.

It also includes studying the best global practices in these areas, and offering technical training to all governmental authorities, in line with the best related global practices. It will also hold conferences, seminars and workshops on competitiveness and statistics.

The Resolution is in line with recent developments in the work of the UAE Government, aimed at making it more flexible and capable of keeping pace with national priorities and adapting to all the global challenges, especially given the centre’s pivotal role in reinforcing the country’s performance in areas of global competitiveness.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister UAE Dubai Rashid All Government Cabinet Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

RS. 25000 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 35 ..

2 minutes ago

EPA’s Manassah platform brings 9 Emirati publish ..

4 minutes ago

South Africa cricket delegation arrives in Islamab ..

24 minutes ago

PTCL partners with ICAP for Managed IT & Telecom s ..

31 minutes ago

Money laundering case: Nushrat Shehbaz’s plea fo ..

33 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi, NYU Abu Dhabi announce programme ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.