UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Federal Customs Authority Launches 'RasCargo' On Detection Of Drugs, Explosives

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:30 PM

Federal Customs Authority launches 'RasCargo' on detection of drugs, explosives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Feb, 2021) On the side line of the 'UAE Innovates 2021' session, the Federal Customs Authority (FCA) launched the RasCargo project, which is aimed at detecting drugs and explosives in inward consignments to customs, employing K9 dogs sense of smell.

Through RasCargo project, state-of-the-art technologies detect smuggled substances by collecting an air sample from consignments, containers, mass goods, wooden ships, engines, huge machinery, small and medium vehicles and closed trucks, then the same will be inspected by K9 dogs of the customs inspection unit within the Authority which in turn smell it to detect any smuggled drugs or explosives demonstrating specific sign if any such substances suspected.

Ali Saeed Matar Alneyadi, Commissioner of Customs - Chairman of FCA, said the UAE is the first country ever to implement such modern technology worldwide for detecting drugs, and highlighted that such technology is one of its kind in inspecting trucks, goods and closed vehicles by combining modern technology, man effort, and K9 dogs.

Alneyadi said RasCargo project contributes to bolstering security and augmenting UAE entrepreneurship in customs inspection domain by deploying customs K9 dogs in addition to promoting the competency of inspecting inward goods and curtailing clearance time and protecting human capital as inspectors and controllers as well as K9 dogs and goods against hazards and combating smuggling operations.

In this context, he pointed out that the significance of RasCargo project underlies in developing K9 dogs skills, employing their sense of smell in new functions contributing to facilitating trade movement while reinforcing customs control scheme by combining all elements of customs inspection process.

He said implementing the RasCargo will highly contribute in increasing the rate of inspection and detection of drugs and explosive conducted by customs authorities within its efforts to combat smuggling operations and decreasing the customary false alarms in customs inspection operations.

He underscored that training operations performed by the Authority, in preparation to implement the project, proved K9's super productivity in inspecting air samples abstracted from trucks, vessels, huge goods, big engines and machinery in accordance with practical standards under the project as dogs inspected about 20 to 30 sample an hour for each analysis unit, in other words K9 dogs can inspect 160 to 240 containers/ trucks daily within 8 working hours daily.

One of the most prominent project features is zero impact of inspection operations quality by climate and external factors unlike human-based inspection operations where K9 dogs inspect air samples and analyze them in moderate temperature room and furthermore, the project features mobility options to collect samples from trucks or containers without moving or relocating the same to the venue of inspection and examination.

Related Topics

Technology Drugs UAE Vehicles Man Same All From

Recent Stories

OIC supports Saudi Foreign Ministry&#039;s stateme ..

20 minutes ago

Man killed, three sustained critical injuries in a ..

40 minutes ago

Ballerini takes opening Belgian cycling classic

40 minutes ago

Dist admin retrieves 87 kanal state land in Lahore ..

41 minutes ago

UAE, Ukraine gearing for new trade, investment par ..

50 minutes ago

German commission may do U-turn on AstraZeneca jab ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.