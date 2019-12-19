UrduPoint.com
Federal Customs Authority Warns Of Online Fraud

Federal Customs Authority warns of online fraud

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) The Federal Customs Authority, FCA, has warned the public about certain fraudulent activities using the authority's name and logo, as well as those of other well-known local authorities, to deceive the public both within the UAE, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and Arab countries.

In a statement, the authority noted that various local and international attempts of fraud have been monitored, including fake competitions on social media and use of emails that offered prizes, such as luxury cars, in exchange for fees amounting to US$5,000.

The authority stressed that it has undertaken the necessary legal procedures against such local and international fraudulent activities, prior to prosecuting the fraudsters through relevant bodies.

It urged the public who receive such messages to not respond to them and to report them immediately through official communication channels, such as the FCA website or social media pages.

The FCA also advised members of the public to not interact with fraudsters and avoid opening any links contained in the messages.

